Rajan Shahi and his mysterious ways, hints at exploring new horizons

MUMBAI: In a world that was obsessed with saas-bahu sagas and kitchen politics, Rajan Shahi brought a new wave. Be it his "Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai", or "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai", "Anupamaa", or even his Marathi show "Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte", all his shows have brought new flavours and new stories to the audience which also in a way brought them close to their roots and values.

But his recent Instagram posts have left us guessing, we wonder what he is hinting at. In his social media post, he shared a pic of with Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan aka Kartik and Naira of "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", and captioned it as, "BACK TO MUMBAI AFTER LONG #REJUVINATED RECHARGED AND SUPER HAPPY WITH MY FAVOURITE "JODI" KAIRA BY MY SIDE #TIME TO EXPLORE NEW HORIZONS WITH U BOTH SOON#BEST OF LUCK YRKKH AND DKP TEAM# THU THU THU."

And after his posts on exploring new horizons, he shared another post with the two actors and mentioned "kal aaj aur kal". His captioned read, "WHEN WE "3" HAVE THE PROTECTIVE MASK OF "DKP AND YRKKH MAKES US SMILE#

KAL AAJ AUR KAL. THU THU THU."

Well, it did not just end here. Rajan shared another post where he spoke about "best yet to come". This post was a solo pic of the producer, and he captioned it as, "When you reach the end you should know you will be at the beginning of what you should sense - Khalil Gibran. Intuition has never been stronger for me than in 2020. To #YRKKH, #AK3, #Anupamaa teams, look back: with a smile, look forward: as best yet to come."

His shows are doing extremely well on the telly. While "Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte" is the number one show amongst all Marathi channels, "Anupamaa" is topping the charts in Hindi GECs, and "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" is the most loved show. Another common thing in these shows is that they feature strong female characters who are very strong-headed and believe in calling a spade a spade.

But Rajan's post has left us curious, is it a change in the storyline that he is talking about, or new characters, or a new interesting track? But something tells me that it is related to "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", what do you think? At this point, only he can tell us what these mysterious posts mean, but till then let's keep an eye on his Instagram posts to know what this is about.