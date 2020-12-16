Rajan Shahi calls Mohsin-Shivangi as the best on-screen jodi

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi is riding high on the success of his TV shows. From "Anupamaa" to "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", both his shows have made a special place in the audience's heart, and are doing extremely well. He recently celebrated 1200 successful episodes of the lead pair of "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi. In fact, the ace producer, who visits the sets of the show quite often, has now called Mohsin and Shivangi, popularly known as Kaira, as the best on-screen jodi on the telly, and we couldn't agree more.

The two young actors also bond well with the producer and often get clicked with him. And they don't just consider him as their producer, but also address him as their mentor and guide.

Mohsin even credits the love and success he has received to Rajan Shahi, and adds, "Extremely grateful to Rajan sir for casting me and believing in me that I can play Kartik on-screen."

Shivangi, too, is thankful to Rajan Shahi and feels privileged to work with him.

Both the actors have made the audience fall in love with them with their sizzling chemistry. It's not just their loved up moments, but also their bankers that is so relatable and believable that the audience can't get enough of them.

"Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", produced under Director's Kut Productions, airs on Star Plus.