Rajan Shahi celebrates Simran Khanna's birthday on YRKKH sets

MUMBAI: Actress Simran Khanna, who plays Gayu in Rajan Shahi's "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", turned a year older a few days back. But since the producer was out of the city on her birthday, he ensured to have a celebration once he is back. Rajan organised a cake for Simran and had a celebration with the entire YRKKH family.

Rajan is one of the few producers who knows how to make his cast and crew feel good on their special day and these sweet gestures by him not just shows how well he takes care of his team but also speaks about the bond he shares with them.

"Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", one of the longest running daily soaps on the telly, is currently focussing on the life of Sirat and her meeting the Goenkas. Recently we saw that she participated in gully fighting to save her Nani but couldn't get the money, and as luck would have it she came in front of Kartik's car who not just saved her life but her Nani's life too by paying for the operation.

The show, produced under Rajan's Director's Kut Production, airs on Star Plus. It features Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in lead roles.