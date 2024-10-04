Rajan Shahi Iftar Party: Rohit Purohit, Sheena Bajaj spotted; say ‘Excited to see the sequences ahead...’

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi recently threw an iftar party which witnessed the presence of the who’s who of the industry. From Rohit Purohit, Shivangi Joshi to Rupali Ganguly among many others, there were many celebrities who graced their presence.

Sheena Bajaj was a part of the same party along with her husband Rohit Purohit. Rohit is currently a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where he plays the role of Armaan Poddar. Rohit was roped in as a replacement to Shehzada Dhami who was recently terminated from the show.

Now, TellyChakkar exclusively spoke to Sheena about Rohit’s entry in one of the leading entertainer programs and Sheena expressed, “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a unique television show and I am extremely happy that Rohit is a part of such a popular brand. The show has always maintained its grandeur and I am very excited to see the sequences which are yet to come.”

Sheena further adds, “I think my husband has come with his own destiny and all the actors have bonded quite well.”

It was only recently that we shared that as the leading face of Anupamaa, Rupali recently was spotted at the iftar party which was thrown by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Rupali opened up on her stint with Anupamaa and the process of making the show.

Well, we are sure that Rohit is sure to have the audience smitten with his stint as Armaan Poddar in Yeh RIshta Kya Kehlata Hai!

