Rajan Shahi Iftar Party: Rohit Purohit, Sheena Bajaj spotted; say ‘Excited to see the sequences ahead...’

Sheena Bajaj was a part of the same event along with her husband Rohit Purohit. Rohit is currently a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where he plays the role of Armaan Poddar. They graced Rajan Shahi’s iftar party together...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/10/2024 - 14:19
Rohit

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi recently threw an iftar party which witnessed the presence of the who’s who of the industry. From Rohit Purohit, Shivangi Joshi to Rupali Ganguly among many others, there were many celebrities who graced their presence.

Sheena Bajaj was a part of the same party along with her husband Rohit Purohit. Rohit is currently a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where he plays the role of Armaan Poddar. Rohit was roped in as a replacement to Shehzada Dhami who was recently terminated from the show. 

(Also Read: Rajan Shahi Iftar Party: Rupali Ganguly, Rohit Purohit and many more make it a night to remember - deets inside

Now, TellyChakkar exclusively spoke to Sheena about Rohit’s entry in one of the leading entertainer programs and Sheena expressed, “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a unique television show and I am extremely happy that Rohit is a part of such a popular brand. The show has always maintained its grandeur and I am very excited to see the sequences which are yet to come.”

Sheena further adds, “I think my husband has come with his own destiny and all the actors have bonded quite well.”

It was only recently that we shared that as the leading face of Anupamaa, Rupali recently was spotted at the iftar party which was thrown by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Rupali opened up on her stint with Anupamaa and the process of making the show.

Well, we are sure that Rohit is sure to have the audience smitten with his stint as Armaan Poddar in Yeh RIshta Kya Kehlata Hai!

How much do you like watching Rohit on-screen? Let us know in the comment section below! 

(Also Read: Rajan Shahi Iftar Party: Rupali Ganguly marks her presence; says ‘Times when we fumble and goof up...’ - EXCLUSIVE

For more information on your favourite television shows, OTT projects and Hindi movies, keep reading TellyChakkar.
 

Rajan Shahi Iftar party Rohit Purohit Shivangi Joshi Rupali Ganguly Armaan Poddar Shehzada Dhami Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Deepa Shahi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/10/2024 - 14:19

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
My Heart is Back in Bombay with Sri"...Alaya F wishes the team of Srikant amidst the promotions of Bade Miyan And Chote Miyan
MUMBAI: Alaya F is always known for her multitasking ability along with her versatile enigma. The actress  is super...
Blueming to Happy Ending Romance; BL drama’s that are a MUST WATCH if you enjoy romance K-dramas!
MUMBAI: You must watch these Korean BL dramas if you enjoy romance K-dramas like Crash Landing On You and What's Wrong...
Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi Spoiler: PROMISE! Arya assures Yug that she will not repeat the mistake again
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sunayana Fozdar aka Anjali Fozdar’s SPECIAL MESSAGE for besties Palak Purswani, Dalljiet Kaur, Ambika Ranjankar wins hearts!
MUMBAI: Sunayana Fozdar is currently seen playing the role of Anjali Tarak Mehta in Sony SAB's long-running comedy-...
Rajan Shahi Iftar Party: Rohit Purohit, Sheena Bajaj spotted; say ‘Excited to see the sequences ahead...’
MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi recently threw an iftar party which witnessed the presence of the who’s who of the industry. From...
'Just magic!' Says Sanjay Leela Bhansali's LOVE & WAR cast, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt while praising the larger than life trailer of SLB's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar!
MUMBAI: Just yesterday, the trailer of this year’s most anticipated series from India was released — visionary director...
Recent Stories
Alaya
My Heart is Back in Bombay with Sri"...Alaya F wishes the team of Srikant amidst the promotions of Bade Miyan And Chote Miyan
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Sunayana
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sunayana Fozdar aka Anjali Fozdar’s SPECIAL MESSAGE for besties Palak Purswani, Dalljiet Kaur, Ambika Ranjankar wins hearts!
Rupali
Rajan Shahi Iftar Party: Rupali Ganguly marks her presence; says ‘Times when we fumble and goof up...’ - EXCLUSIVE
Anupamaa
Anupamaa: Fans feel that it is high time that Anupamaa and Anuj aka #MaAn REUNITE
Divyanka
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya reveals a suggestion she would give to her younger self during her initial days in the industry!
Doree
The cast of COLORS’ 'Doree' opens up about Mahi Bhanushali's incredible transformation into Bhola
Shivangi
Is Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon starrer Barsatein 2 returning to captivate viewers?