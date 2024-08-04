Rajan Shahi Iftar Party: Rupali Ganguly, Rohit Purohit and many more make it a night to remember - deets inside

MUMBAI: The festive season of Ramzan is going on. Producer Rajan Shahi is one producer who is known for celebrating all festivals on the set. On Monday 8th April, the Iftaar Party was held on the set of Anupamaa. Actors from all the three shows namely Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai graced the occasion.

Also read - Surprises and Sacrifices: What's Next for Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Characters?

Celebrities who attended the party includes Rupali Ganguly, Rakshanda Khan, Sachin Tyagi, Rohit Purohit, Samridhii Shukla, and many more.

All the cast members came in one frame and it was a fantastic moment.

Everyone was seen having scrumptious food. Rajan attended to all the guests personally.

Also read - Exclusive: Producer Rajan Shahi opens up on the reason why Samar’s death was important in the storyline of Anupamaa!

Rajan Shahi gave personalized midas touch to the festive season like always.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.