Rajan Shahi Iftar Party: Rupali Ganguly, Rohit Purohit and many more make it a night to remember - deets inside

The festive season of Ramzan is going on. Producer Rajan Shahi is one producer who is known for celebrating all festivals on the set. On Monday 8th April, the Iftaar Party was held on the set of Anupamaa.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/08/2024 - 21:48
Rajan

MUMBAI: The festive season of Ramzan is going on. Producer Rajan Shahi is one producer who is known for celebrating all festivals on the set. On Monday 8th April, the Iftaar Party was held on the set of Anupamaa. Actors from all the three shows namely Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai graced the occasion.

Also read - Surprises and Sacrifices: What's Next for Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Characters?

Celebrities who attended the party includes Rupali Ganguly, Rakshanda Khan, Sachin Tyagi, Rohit Purohit, Samridhii Shukla, and many more.

All the cast members came in one frame and it was a fantastic moment.

Everyone was seen having scrumptious food. Rajan attended to all the guests personally.

Also read - Exclusive: Producer Rajan Shahi opens up on the reason why Samar’s death was important in the storyline of Anupamaa!

Rajan Shahi gave personalized midas touch to the festive season like always.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Rupali Ganguly Rakshanda Khan Sachin Tyagi Rohit Purohit Gaurav Khanna Samridhii Shukla Rajan Shahi Deepa Shahi Television Director's Kut Productions TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/08/2024 - 21:48

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Jhanak Spoiler: Jhanak realises her love for Anirudh
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi blames Akshara for Aarohi's death
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with each passing day. The...
Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: Prachi gets arrested, Ranbir and Purvi rush to save her
MUMBAI: In the upcoming episodes of ZEE TV's KumKum Bhagya, viewers can expect more high-voltage drama in Purvi's...
Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: Preeta tries to expose Varun
MUMBAI: In the upcoming episodes of ZEE TV's KumKum Bhagya, viewers can expect more high-voltage drama in Purvi's...
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj learns about Aarush being a fraud
MUMBAI : Anupamaa rules on the television screens. The show is performing extremely well. It is a remake of Star Jalsha...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan to realise his love for Savi
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor roasts herself and funnily admits work done on her face; Netizens react!
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Deepali
Jhanak actress Deepali Pansare reveals, ‘I had given more than 100 auditions before getting selected’
Indraneil Sengupta
Indraneil Sengupta candidly spoke about the divorce from Barkha Bisht; Says 'We were extremely different...'
Neha
Neha Solanki roped in for Cockrow Shaika Productions' next on Colors as lead - EXCLUSIVE
Twinkle
Twinkle Arora roped in for Cockrow Shaika Productions' next on Colors as negative lead - EXCLUSIVE
Teri Meri Doriyaann
Teri Meri Doriyaann FAN FICTION: Diljeet’s mother might become another Manbeer after knowing Sahiba’s past; will blame her for using Diljeet?
Sangeeta Ghosh
Sangeeta Ghosh, Urvashi Dholakia, Shweta Tiwari and more 90s TV actresses whose hotness metres knock the sparks out of today's TV sirens