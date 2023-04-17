Rajan Shahi opens up about his equation with writer Zama Habib: I owe a lot to this man!

MUMBAI: Producer Rajan Shahi says that he owes a great deal to writer Zama Habib and his contributions to his journey. Recounting the times that Zama has been there for Rajan, the producer says that he has been a constant source of guidance for him.

“We at DKP owe a lot to the man who has been a continuous guiding force and a mentor to me, a guide somebody who has consistently stood by us, throughout my journey of 16-17 years. I remember when I started my production house with my show called as Bidaai, I was clueless about how to go ahead. I remember wondering if the content is right and I remember meeting Zama ji, who took over the reigns of the entire story and decided what needed to be done on the show with great collaborations, and created a historical show. Through the phase of Bidaai, I learnt so much from this man. Even after that, for every show of DKP, I have taken guidance from him. He’s the man behind one of the most iconic shows ever made on TV. Even during the critical phase in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai, all the Akshara to Naira sequences came out so successfully under his guidance and then the show got reconstructed. Through all the 14 years of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Zama sir has been the guiding wall for us. Even when we had to create the trilogy, the way Zama sir gave us a breakthrough, his wonderful ideas are precious to us. When our show came down the line, 5 months ago he, was the one who came in and created a full journey of Abhimanyu’s and Akshara’s roles,” he says.

He adds, “Even in Anupamaa, he is the one whose advice I take every step. He is someone who I want to thank the most from the DKP productions. He always comes, unconditionally, with so much love. At a place where Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai almost came to shut down, he entered and created the magic with each and every character and took it further. One thing I understand from him is his understanding of human behaviour, he plays a very big part in me being a successful producer, he rarely comes into the picture but his understanding of human behaviour, interrelationships is out of the world. Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ye Risthey Hai Pyar Ke and Bidaai owe a lot to him and I look forward to his guidance.”

Rajan says that his knowledge has really added to Rajan’s storylines. “He has a great sense of pulse and indepth knowledge of literature. Many writers nowadays don’t have such knowledge or a vast or wide range of thoughts, understanding of human nature. He’s such a well-read, articulate man. When I listen to his thoughts, his ideas, it's a great learning experience. Sitting with Zama sir is like a soul-cleansing process because you learn so much, he teaches you to undo so much in life. He’s the man behind the best content which happens at DKP or Shahi Productions and hats off to this genius!”

A Mumbai-based Indian television writer and lyricist, Zama has written serials such as Sasural Genda Phool, Nimki Mukhiya, Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein, Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Saas Bina Sasural and also produced hit shows like Nimki Mukiya and Sasural Genda Phool.. It's a great combination of Rajan Shahi and Zama Habib to create the best shows on television and hope their combination continues creating magic!