Rajan Shahi REACTS post fans express disappointment for Hina Khan NOT being credited for YRKKH success

By TellychakkarTeam
13 Sep 2019 11:28 AM

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular and longest running television series. The show has been keeping the viewers hooked to the TV screens with its intriguing narrative. Produced by Rajan Shahi, the show has completed 3000 episodes. Currently, it features Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the lead roles.

Rajan Shahi is elated how the lead onscreen pair of Shivangi and Mohsin has shouldered the responsibility and is all praises for them. Earlier, Hina Khan (Akshara) and Karan Mehra (Naitik) were part of the show. Now, as the show creates history, a section of fans have been disappointed with Hina and Karan not being credited.

Reacting to it, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Rajan Shahi said, "We are touching 3000 and it is the journey of the entire team. It's been an interesting learning journey. If you ask anyone who remotely knows me, they will tell that I speak my mind. I am also someone who is very appreciative of my team members. When there is someone to appreciate, I do it. Today, I am honestly saying that appreciating them makes me happy."

He added, "I have done it in the past and if I don't talk about something, there is a reason. The 150 people in my unit really know the reason why. I really want to keep the respect and dignity and that is why I don't speak. What matters is what the 150 people who work with me think of me and I think right now, it is the time to be happy."

