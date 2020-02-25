Rajan Shahi’s new show Anupama goes on floor; conducts havan on the sets

MUMBAI: A man with copious talent Rajan Shahi is all set to roll out his new masterpiece in form of Anupama- a new show on Star Plus.

It is a Hindi version of Director’s Kut’s ongoing Marathi show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. The family drama Anupama will feature talented actors Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead roles along with actors Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra and Muskan Bamne.

Producer Rajan Shahi, who always believes in seeking blessings of the almighty before starting anything new, followed the custom and conducted havan of the sets of Anupama in presence of the entire cast and crew.

Checkout the above picture of Rajan Shahi along with his mother and lead actors Rupali and Sudhanshu. Also, take a look at this first promo of the show!