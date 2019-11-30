News

Rajan Shahi sir is like a father to me, says Samir Onkar

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Nov 2019 03:36 PM

MUMBAI: Samin Onkar, who is part of Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has been getting a great response for his role.

“I was totally thrilled when I got to know that I am going to be cast in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. People are loving me in the show,” he says, adding, “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is known for celebrating all the festivals and this is the first time when we have celebrated Halloween as well. It was really fun, both on-screen and off-screen.”  

The actor says his character has evolved in the show. “I entered the show in a negative role but then I turned positive and till now I am behaving the same way,” he says.

Samir also loves working with Rajan. “I have always said that Rajan Shahi sir is like a father and a mentor to me. I can just say, ‘Thank you so much, sir, you made me again’,” he signs off.

 

 

