Rajan shahi story on ye risthey

MUMBAI: It's a double celebration for Rajan Shahi's YRHPK

Trust Rajan Shahi to celebrate everything in style. The producer, who celebrated his show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai completing 3000 episodes recently, has always treated his team like his second family and loves celebrating all festivals with them. On the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, a special havan was organized on the sets of Yeh Rishte Hai Pyar Ke, which was followed by birthday celebrations of lead actors Kaveri Priyam (Kuhu) and Ritvik Arora (Kunal).

An elated Rajan says, "Having a havan on Dhanteras gives a very positive feeling. I am grateful to God as both my shows, Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishte Hai Pyar Ke, are blessed to win the hearts of the audiences. It is so lovely that both Ritvik and Kaveri share the same birthday and we wanted to make it special for them. I wish all the viewers a very happy Diwali."

This gesture has deeply touched both Kaveri and Ritvik. Kaveri says, "Rajan Shahi is a fantastic producer and human being. I am happy to be part of Director's Kut show. He got fruit cake for me and chocolate cake for Ritvik. I felt really special with the way the production house takes care of all of us."

Ritvik adds, "It was a pleasant surprise to have a birthday celebration after the havan. I am grateful to Rajan Shahi for giving me this opportunity to be part of this show."