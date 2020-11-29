Rajan Shahi is the best human being and the best producer - Rupal Patel  

MUMBAI: Actress Rupal Patel’s portrayal of Meenakshi Rajvansh in Yeh Rishte Hai Pyar Ke has got many accolades from the audience. After her popular on-screen character Kokila Modi, Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishte Hai Pyar Ke has given her different fame. The show recently went off air. She says, "I honestly feel that Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has ended too early. We had just started unfolding the different relationships and the audience was experiencing the depth of the characters. The audience was also liking it and then the show went off air. I feel there should be a second season of Yeh Rishte Hai Pyar Ke.”

Speaking about her personal learning from the show she adds, ”My greatest learning from the show as an artist is to be much more realistic and natural with my body posture, gesture and voice modulation. I have personally loved the look of Meenakshi Rajvansh - it is a very dignified and attractive look. This was very different from my previous show where I used to wear Gujarati style of sarees. Here I wore it in a different style with a very subtle and dignified jewellery. My look guided the other aspects of my portrayal.”

Speaking about Rajan Shahi, the maker of the show, Rupal says,” He is the best human being and the best producer. I have been working in the TV industry for a long and have come across many good people, but Rajan Shahi is totally different. He is a superb human being, soft spoken, and a gem of a person. He keeps humanity before professionalism and is a great mentor. He is a maker who is very flexible and at the same time he is a very good listener. I am looking forward to working with him again in near future.”

