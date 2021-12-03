Rajan Shahi turns 50,  Deepa Shahi and the cast of 'Anupamaa', 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' wishes him with their lovely messages and poems

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi is turning 50 on Friday (December 3). The ace producer is the man behind shows like "Aai Kuthe Kay Karte" and "Anupama", which he co-produced with his mother Deepa Shahi. On his birthday, the cast of these shows and his mother have shared their good wishes for him. Here's what they had to say:

Deepa Shahi (mother): Best wishes on your birthday. Rajan's biggest achievement and reward is the love and respect he has received from his team, his colleagues, his friends and his well wishers. On this birthday my wish is that he reaches greater heights in the years to come. God bless.

Sudhanshu Pandey (Vanraj from Anupamaa): My dearest friend Rajan Shahi turns 50 years young. I feel he has just started with the way he is and with the kind of passion and the energy that he has, and he still has about 1,000 miles to go even now. I think he's going to achieve many greater heights and raise the bar higher like he's always done with every single show as a producer. Wishing him all the love, luck and blessings and most of all a great health, so he can keep producing and creating some great content for our country, and the Indians abroad and provide entertainment to them.

Rupali Ganguly (Anupamaa from Anupamaa): Rajan ji's birthday is like a milestone for us at Anupamaa. He always says that it's a mother's show, made by a mother for the mothers, but it's all his hard work. I remember even last year when we were cutting his birthday cake and the TRPs had just come and Anupamaa had touched its highest ever, and even this year just around his birthday, the show broke its own record and reached a new high. So his birthday is a lucky day for all of us. God sends this as a gift to him and all of us as well. I just wish that we keep celebrating his birthday like this and we keep getting better each day and keep doing good work which is loved by the audience. We are truly blessed and like Rajan ji always says that it's all our good karma paying off through the show. So may god give Rajan ji so much in abundance that he keeps inspiring and motivating people and encouraging them. May he set benchmarks for women to follow. May god give him a blessed and healthy life and may he have a fabulous year ahead, may he keep writing such inspirational stories and may he keep changing and touching lives like he does. Wishing him a very happy birthday.

Gaurav Khanna (Anuj from Anupamaa): Happy birthday Rajan sir. A very happy 50th. Like they say 50 cheers to the man whose turn 50 because of a whole new life is going to open in front of you now, in the words of Agatha Christie. So a very happy birthday and may all your wishes come true. And the good news is that 50 is the new 25 nowadays, so let the party begin. Happy birthday once again sir.

Madalsa Sharma (Kavya from Anupamaa): A fifty in our life always points towards a century but I wish that you surpass even that. Wish you a very Happy Birthday sir. I pray that the almighty grants you more happiness and success always.

Alpana Buch (Baa aka Leela from Anupamaa): जिनका नाम है राजन; और उपनाम है शाही; दरबारमें जो जूडे है; मिली बेहद ही वाहवाही।

राजनजी ईसी तरह; आने वाले बरसोंबरस लोगोंके दिलपे राज करते रहीये; हसते रहीये। यही शुभकामना। Happy Birthday Rajanji

Mehul Nisar (Bhavesh from Anupamaa): Birthday wishes to one of the most approachable producers and a great human being I have worked with. May God always bless Rajan ji with loads of happiness and good health and of course good TRPS.

Paras Kalnawat (Samar from Anupamaa): I would like to wish Rajan sir all the happiness, prosperity and every good thing in this world because he is a great human being. Wishing him a very happy birthday. I would call him a god father because he has changed the lives of so many people, including me, and I'll always be thankful for that. I'll always be thankful to him for giving me a new life. I've seen him taking care of each and every crew member and all the cast of our show and his other shows. He treats everyone as his own family and I've never seen a producer like him. Wishing Rajan sir a very happy birthday once again. may he get all the happiness in this world.

Muskan Bamne (Pakhi from Anupamaa): Nahin hai shabd kaise karoon dhanyavaad, bas chahiye hamesha aapka ashirwad, aap jaise log bahut kam hi milte hain, jo sabke jeevan mein prakash bharte hain.

Aap mere liye us guru ke saman hain jo hamesha sabko sahi rah par chalna sakte hain, ek achcha marg darshak milna kismat ki baat hoti hai.

Aapke jeevan mein sukh, samriddhi, yash aur khushiyan har din badhti hi rahe, yahi meri ishwar se prarthana hain.

Rajan Shahi sir aapko janamdin ki hardik badhaaiyan.

Anagha Bhosale (Nandini from Anupamaa): Happy 50th birthday Rajan sir. Thank you for coming into our lives and making it magical, thank you for giving us Anupamaa, and thank you for giving me Nandini. I just wish that this day is as special as you are. You have always been like a father figure to me so thank you for always being there. The beauty of the show is given by you and every character is beautiful because you sit down and go through all the details and treat the show like your baby. Thank you so much for coming into our lives and I wish this special day becomes even more grander every year. May you get happiness, love, prosperity and everything good from life.

Madhurani Gokhale Prabhulkar (Arundhati from Aai Kuthe Kay Karte): Rajanji aapko janamdin ki bohot bohot subhkamnaye. May you be blessed with lots of success, love, prosperity and health. And many many happy returns of the day and we are so blessed to be a part of your family. We love you a lot.

Rupali Bhosale (Sanjana Deshmukh from Aai Kuthe Kay Karte): Happy Birthday Rajan sir. I am blessed to work with you and be a part of the DKPian family. Thank you for this opportunity and may god bless you with loads of happiness and prosperity and may you reach heights and have a wonderful year ahead sir. Proud to be a DKPian. Happy Birthday sir once again.

Milind Gawali (Aniruddha Deshmukh from Aai Kuthe Kay Karte): Rajanji , Wish you a very very Happy Birthday, Many happy returns of the day. May all you wishes and Dreams come true. You deserve the best of best in life. Lots of love.

