Rajan Shahi wishes his motivation, his lifeline on her birthday

MUMBAI: It's a special day for Rajan Shahi as his daughter Ishika Shahi turned a year older on Thursday (May 27). The ace producer, who is currently working on four TV shows - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 and Aai Kuthe Kay Karte - took to his Instagram account to wish her and called her his motivation, his lifeline and his world.

Recalling the day he first held her in his arms, he wrote, "Happy Birthday Ishika. My daughter, my motivation, my lifeline, my world, my reason for everything. May God give you all the happiness, good health, peace and prosperity, on this special day. The most defining and cherished moment of my life was when I first held you in my arms on this day... Proud to see you grow as a strong individual who has inculcated the best from her parents and grandparents.

"Always be this honest, compassionate human. You are full of creative ideas and brilliance. Wish you the very best always. Love you hamesha, kal, aaj air kal. Will always be your friend for life. Thu Thu Thu," he added.

He also wished her on behalf of his team at Director's Kut Productions and Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd. He shared a video that was a collage of some beautiful pics of Ishika, and wrote, "Many happy returns of the day Ishika Shahi. Wishing you the very best always. Keep smiling and be happy always. May all your dreams come true. From the entire cast and crew of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, Anupamaa and Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2, DKP, Shahi Productions. Thu Thu Thu."

We wish Ishika a very happy birthday.