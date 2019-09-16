News

Rajan Shahi's YRKKH team celebrates 3000 episodes in style!

16 Sep 2019 04:31 PM

MUMBAI: Trust Rajan Shahi to celebrate in style. The A-list producer's show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus has crossed 3000 episodes and he has  been going all out to celebrate this milestone. 

An all-day celebration was organised on Friday, 13th Sept, 2019, on the sets of the show. It all started with a hawan. Members of the cast attended the puja including Shivangi Joshi, Sehzad Shaikh, Samir Onkar, Niyati Joshi, Tanmay Rishi, Shilpa Raizada, Pankhuri Awasthi and  Ali Hassan.   

The highlight of the whole event was a lighting ceremony done by Shahi's mother Deepa Shahi and daughter Ishika Shahi and a very beautiful Ganpati Vandana performance by Sunita Rao. Then there were dance performances by different departments, a lucky draw. Special momentos were given to the entire team as well. 

The anchoring for the event was done by actors themselves which included Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Samir Onkar, Smriti Khanna, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada. 

Many performances were held by the rest of the cast to celebrate the occasion as well as behind the scenes folks from DKP (Directors Kut Productions). The most unique aspect of the whole event was that this was the first time in history that people who work behind the scenes,   the spot boys, technicians, writers, director, creatives and the entire crew did a special dance for the unit. It was indeed such a unique way that Shahi kept all the departments and members involved in the celebration which was for and by the entire unit of Director's Kut Production. 

An ecstatic Shahi danced on Shava Shava and lead star cast, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi joined in. It was a delight to see Rajan dance and let his hair down.  In fact, Rajan's family also joined in the celebrations. His daughter Ishika and mom Deepa were part of the festivities and enjoyed themselves. They interacted with the cast and their families too.   

Well! that's what we call a true celebration! 

past seven days