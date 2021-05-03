Rajan sir pushes us every day with a positive thought: Anagha Bhosale

MUMBAI: Just like the other cast and crew of his shows, Anagha Bhosale too is all praise for Rajan Shahi. He is currently producing four shows, namely "Anupamaa", "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", "Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2", and "Aai Kuthe Kay Karte". The actress said that "no one can do what he does".

She said, "Rajan Sir is giving his best to the show. He is amazing. Imagine carrying the outdoors of four shows and being there for each and every show. It's not easy, but he is just so hard working. He goes through the scripts, the dialogues, and also manages everything on the sets. I guess, we all got to know him quite well, during the outdoors."

"It is lovely working with him. He pushes us every day with a positive thought, and we all work happily. He treats us like his family and I am sure no one can do what he does. Rajan sir is amazing and a lovely human being," she added.

Before "Anupamaa", Anagha was a part of "Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jaao", which went off-air in March 2020. She remembers watching the promo of "Anupamaa" then and calls herself lucky that she is a part of the show.

"Anupamaa's story is amazing. I remember the when the show started, I was still doing my last show that time, and the promo was on-air. I didn't know that I would be a part of such a commendable show. It's all god's grace, and I feel so lucky," she said.

"As an audience I have seen so much, from episode one till date. I have seen the amount of work Rajan Sir, the creatives and the writers have put in. They have taken care of the smallest details which make it interesting to watch. There are so many tracks going on simultaneously, every character has a story, and that's the beauty of the show," she concluded.