Rajat Kapoor debuts in a Bengali web series by hoichoi

MUMBAI: Rajat Kapoor will debut in a Bengali web series by hoichoi this December. Sourav Chakraborty who has previously directed shows like Cartoon, Japani Toy and Dhanbad Blues, returns with a thriller this time casting Rajat Kapoor in the lead. The show also has Paayel Sarkar and Mumtaz Sorcar in pivotal roles alongside Rajat Kapoor.

The thriller starts off with Sougata (Rajat Kapoor) who is a well-known thriller writer of our times. His meteoric rise began while living in Los Angeles, with the publication of his first book ‘After Death’. It is a rare feat for a Bengali writer, writing in English in the US. After one and a half year, his next book ‘Death Case’ is released. Besides becoming an instant bestseller, a Production House of Bollywood has purchased the film rights by paying five times the royalty earned by Sougata. After this, it didn’t take long for a slim, 43 something Sougata to emerge as a popular Page 3 material. Sougata’s family comprises of his wife Aditi (Paayel Sarkar) and their daughter, Raka. Sougata has come to Kolkata on vacation with his family. But a series of strange incidents disrupt his plans. A mysterious girl who calls herself Sulagna (Mumtaz Sorcar) keeps appearing in front of him claiming that she knows which are the parts of the two novels written by Sougata were inspired by true events in his life. What disruption will this statement cause in Sougata’s life?

Shoot for the Untitled Thriller Web Series will commence from 19th of October and is scheduled to start streaming in December.