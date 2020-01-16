Rajat Verma bids adieu to Beyhadh 2 and thanks everyone for their love

MUMBAI: Beyhadh 2 is presently one of the most popular serials. The intriguing narrative has kept the viewers hooked to the television screens. It stars popular actress Jennifer Winget in the female lead role.

The ongoing track is high on drama. The revenge drama started with Maya (played by Jennifer) plotting against Mrityunjay (played by Ashish Chowdhry) and his sons Rudra (played by Shivin Narang) and Rishi (played by Rajat Verma). With every passing day, the story managed to intrigue the audience and everyone was curious to know what the show is having in store. And while Beyhadh 2 is known for its twists, it left the audience shocked after Maya killed Rishi in the recent episode.

This marks an end of Rajat’s journey on the show. And as he bid adieu to Beyhadh 2, the young actor got emotional and shared a video of his moments from the show on social media which will certainly leave you teary eyed.

Rajat took to his social media handle and wrote, “Thank you so much everyone for showing immense love to rishi. I am really grateful that I got this opportunity but it's you all who made it Big. An actor is nothing without that love.”

Take a look below.