Rajeev Bharadwaj bags Sony TV’s Kaamna

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the television world.

We recently wrote about actress Divya Sehgal being roped in for Sony TV’s new show Kaamna. The show is produced by Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar under their banner Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment.

The production house currently bankrolls two famous shows Choti Sarrdaarni on Colors and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus.

The show stars Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo fame Abhishek Rawat and Chandni Sharma who was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan, have been locked to play leads in the show.

The latest we hear is that actor Rajiv Bharadwaj, who has been part of shows like Woh Apna Sa, Savitri Devi, Ek Mahanayak: Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, Zee Punjabi’s Ankhiya Udeek Diya and many more, has joined the cast of Kaamna.

According to our sources, he will be Divya's husband, Abhishek and Chandni’s neighbour in the show.

Rajiv confirmed being part of the show.

Rajiv has done diploma in acting from Sri Ram Center.

The show will also star talented actor Manav Gohil who is known for his stint in shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Tenali Rama, Kesari Nandan, Yam Hain Hum, and Shaadi Mubarak.

TellyChakkar will soon update our readers with further developments. Stay tuned!