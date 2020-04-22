Rajendra Chawla bags SAB TV’s new show ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’

MUMBAI: In the midst of lockdown, SAB TV is set to launch a new show titled Tera Yaar Hoon Main, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions.

The show will narrate a relationship that a father and his son share in today’s time. The father is trying to evade the age gap and become more of a friend to his son. He also tries to become tech-savvy in order to know his son well.

TellyChakkar has learnt actor Rajendra Chawla, who is known for his stint in shows like Saas Bina Sasural, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai and part of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, has been roped in for the show. We hear that he will depict the role of a dadaji.

We could not get through Mr Chawla for a comment.

The channel released the teaser a few days ago and it’s expected to launch soon.