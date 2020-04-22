News

Rajendra Chawla bags SAB TV’s new show ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
22 Apr 2020 02:03 PM

MUMBAI: In the midst of lockdown, SAB TV is set to launch a new show titled Tera Yaar Hoon Main, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. 

The show will narrate a relationship that a father and his son share in today’s time. The father is trying to evade the age gap and become more of a friend to his son. He also tries to become tech-savvy in order to know his son well. 

TellyChakkar has learnt actor Rajendra Chawla, who is known for his stint in shows like Saas Bina Sasural, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai and part of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, has been roped in for the show. We hear that he will depict the role of a dadaji.

We could not get through Mr Chawla for a comment.

The channel released the teaser a few days ago and it’s expected to launch soon.

Tags SAB TV Tera Yaar Hoon Main Shashi Sumeet Productions Rajendra Chawla Saas Bina Sasural Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai Mere Dad Ki Dulhan TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Sharad and Ripci’s wedding moments on...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here