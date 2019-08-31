Rajesh Khattar opens up on becoming a father again

MUMBAI: Actor Rajesh Khattar and his wife, TV actress and theatre producer Vandana Sajnani are on cloud nine! They welcomed their baby boy home on Janmashtami.
Even though the couple is happy now, but embracing parenthood didn’t come easy for them as they faced several struggles along the way. After being married to each other for 11 years, Rajesh and Vandana welcomed Vanraj Krishna home for the first time on the festival of Janmashtami and kept the news under wraps until now.
In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Rajesh said that Vandana and he had learnt about her pregnancy about many months ago and the doctor informed that they will be having twins. However, things didn’t go smoothly and Vandana developed a condition due to which she was admitted to the hospital. Later, due to some issue, one of their twins wasn’t growing in the normal way and they lost one of the two.
