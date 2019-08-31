Rajesh Khattar opens up on becoming a father again

MUMBAI: Actor Rajesh Khattar and his wife, TV actress and theatre producer Vandana Sajnani are on cloud nine! They welcomed their baby boy home on Janmashtami.



Even though the couple is happy now, but embracing parenthood didn’t come easy for them as they faced several struggles along the way. After being married to each other for 11 years, Rajesh and Vandana welcomed Vanraj Krishna home for the first time on the festival of Janmashtami and kept the news under wraps until now.



In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Rajesh said that Vandana and he had learnt about her pregnancy about many months ago and the doctor informed that they will be having twins. However, things didn’t go smoothly and Vandana developed a condition due to which she was admitted to the hospital. Later, due to some issue, one of their twins wasn’t growing in the normal way and they lost one of the two.



Rajesh also shared that Vandana had to deliver the baby three months in advance and after that, their son was in the NICU for over two months and his wife was in recovery. Finally, after a long wait, Vandana and Rajesh brought their little one home on Janmashtami. Rajesh said, “It’s a great feeling, but this journey has been anything but smooth. After a lot of hardships — three miscarriages, three IUI (Intrauterine Insemination) failures, three IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation) failures and three surrogacy failures over the last 11 years, we have reached here. I can’t express my joy. I want to tell my story because it will inspire couples to keep the faith and not give up hope, whatever their age.”Rajesh was earlier married to Neelima Azeem, and actor Ishaan Khatter is their son.