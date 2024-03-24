Rajesh Kumar opens up about receiving film offers after weight gain; Says ‘I learned a lot about the importance…’

MUMBAI : For the most part, Rajesh Kumar is known for the sitcom Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai. Even if the actor has succeeded in other productions, the audience still has a special place in their hearts for Rosesh. Rajesh took a break from television to reconnect with his heritage and experiment with the internet and movies.

In a recent interview with the popular news portal, he discussed how he began landing decent roles, his hopes for Sarabhai vs Sarabhai to have a worthy conclusion, and what's lacking from TV these days.

Rajesh Kumar talked candidly about changing his appearance and how it attracted more offers from non-TV sources. He claimed that by giving up TV, he was able to produce lots of excellent movies and web series. “The funny part is in the last 25 years, I have hardly done two Hindi films, but in the last year, I have featured in four Hindi films. And the irony is that after gaining weight, I got good offers in films,” added the Kota Factory 2 actor. He also admitted putting on weight purposely because the character of Rosesh was ‘etched’ in the memories of viewers.

Furthermore, Rajesh spoke on the popularity that Sarabhai vs Sarabhai gained with its rerun. He stated, “Today there is a market for all kinds of comedy shows. Sarabhai was way ahead of its time and when it was aired, slapstick comedy was a hit. Even the second season which came on OTT was ahead of its time and couldn’t do well. The show and its writing are timeless. However, I would like a proper finale to it.”

Rajesh Kumar mentioned that he misses humorous shows like Office Office since they are becoming less and less common. Though TV as a medium has evolved. The 49-year-old actor declared that he has no plans to return to television because the type of job that is being offered to him is not what he wants to do.

Reflecting on the lesson he learnt after facing financial stringency in life and going bankrupt, Rajesh quoted, “I learned a lot about the importance of survival and that I should not only think about myself but also for people attached to me.”

Rajesh Kumar has been in television shows such as Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Neeli Chhatri Waale, Yeh Meri Family, and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. His most recent appearance was in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

