Rajesh Puri: After 130 films still haven't found role to fit my calibre

MUMBAI: Actor Rajesh Puri, best known as Lalu of the eighties TV show "Hum Log", says he has featured in hundreds of films but is yet to find a role that fits his calibre.

The actor believes theatre gave him the intensity to live his roles, which is why that is probably his first love. Yet he feels that his work on the silver screen hasn't been quite fulfilling for him as an actor.

"I think it is deeply problematic for an artiste when talent is not used as much as it should be. I've done over 130 films and still haven't found a role that fits my caliber. While I don't condone any of my work on the big screen, I honestly feel I can truly do much complicated and varied roles, and my work in the theatre is a testimony of the same," said Rajesh, who has featured in movies such as "God Tussi Great Ho" and "Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne".

"It doesn't even matter if the role of my character is merely for 15 minutes, my character should be able to move the audience in an inexplicable way," he added.

He currently essays the role of Mannbahadur Singh on &TV's mythological show "Santoshi Maa Sunayein Vrat Kathayein".

(SOURCE : IANS)