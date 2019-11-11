News

Rajesh Sharma and Neelu Kohli in Vellapanti

MUMBAI: Vellapanti is an upcoming film. Produced by Make My Day Entertainments and directed by Rajat Bakshi, the romantic comedy stars popular television actors Ansh Bagri, Siddharth Sagar and Bhavin Bhanushali in lead roles.

Now, according to the latest media reports, senior actors Rajesh Sharma and Neelu Kohli have joined the cast of the upcoming film. The two have been roped to play parents to Siddharth Sagar’s character.

Both Rajesh and Neelu have been in the industry since long and have worked in several films and Television shows. Neelu has appeared in shows like Mere Angne Mein, Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. On the other hand, Rajesh is known for films like No One Killed Jessica and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. 

