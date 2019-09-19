Rajev Paul’s wish to have Salman Khan on THIS show finally fulfilled

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 6 fame Rajev Paul whom we last saw in Jijima desired to have Salman Khan on his show back then. But, his dream remained unfulfilled as after a successful run of one and half year, the serial went off air some months back. Now, it seems like his wish is on its way to becoming a reality as Bigg Boss 13 will be shot on the sets.

Rajev took to his social media page to share this interesting news. He wrote, "So it seems Salman Bhai accepted my invitation!! Somehow #Salman and me, #BiggBoss and me always remain



connected..#PaulPacino is the name he gave me and it's stays on



Well today I'll tell you something that will blow your mind.



When I was promoting my show #JijiMaa I had invited Salman Bhai to come and promote his then to be released film #TigerZindaHai on my show



Well that didn't happen but guess what ... As you all already know that this season onwards Bigg Boss will not be shot in Lonavla (the House in all seasons so far) but in Filmcity Mumbai and where in Filmcity??



On the very sets of JijiMaa !!



So aa gaye Salman mere set pe..amusing na??



Best Wishes to #Colors and the Entire Team of #BiggBoss13

Speaking about the same, Rajeev told SpotboyE.com, "As I have been a contestant on Bigg Boss 6, everybody keeps asking me about Salman. I remember during an interview, a journalist sitting next to me asked if I want to go back to Bigg Boss. I said I really want Salman Khan to come on my show and promote his films here. And now, as luck would have it, this year, Lonavla is not the place where Bigg Boss 13 set will be. Now that my show Jijima is over, apparently they have taken the same set and Bigg Boss set is being built right here. So the irony is, he is not only coming on my set but has taken over the set completely.”He added, "The moment we all had come to know that our show would be going off air, the makers of Bigg Boss had paid a visit on our set. At that time, they were doing recce. And as Filmcity (Goregaon) has very few sets the news spread pretty fast. I have of course not seen how the set has been changed into a lavish house for the contestants participating this season, but I am extremely excited to watch the season. As this is a show that the whole world watches and I am also an ardent follower."