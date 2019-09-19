Rajev Paul’s wish to have Salman Khan on THIS show finally fulfilled

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 6 fame Rajev Paul whom we last saw in Jijima desired to have Salman Khan on his show back then. But, his dream remained unfulfilled as after a successful run of one and half year, the serial went off air some months back. Now, it seems like his wish is on its way to becoming a reality as Bigg Boss 13 will be shot on the sets.
Rajev took to his social media page to share this interesting news. He wrote, "So it seems Salman Bhai accepted my invitation!! Somehow #Salman and me, #BiggBoss and me always remain
connected..#PaulPacino is the name he gave me and it's stays on
Well today I'll tell you something that will blow your mind.
When I was promoting my show #JijiMaa I had invited Salman Bhai to come and promote his then to be released film #TigerZindaHai on my show
Well that didn't happen but guess what ... As you all already know that this season onwards Bigg Boss will not be shot in Lonavla (the House in all seasons so far) but in Filmcity Mumbai and where in Filmcity??
On the very sets of JijiMaa !!
So aa gaye Salman mere set pe..amusing na??
Best Wishes to #Colors and the Entire Team of #BiggBoss13
