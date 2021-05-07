Rajev Paul tests positive for Covid-19

MUMBAI: Rajev Paul has tested positive for Covid-19 after flying from Agra to Mumbai.

The actor took to social media to keep fans updated about his health. He mentioned that he felt feverish after a few days of landing in Mumbai. The team has been shooting in Agra for the show. Rajev wrote, “Yes my reports came today and am #POSITIVE I traveled from Agra on Friday 30th April to Mumbai and on Tuesday 4th May I felt feverish, instantly got in touch with Drs and they adviced me home rest and medicines got the test booked for 5th April and today 07th May got the result as Positive. But I am absolutely fit and fine and energetic.”

He addwd, “I stay by myself so nothing to really worry...about home isolation. My entertainment shall continue both on TV (already shot a few episodes).”

We wish him a speedy recovery.

