Rajiv Adatia enjoys a coffee date with THIS special Bigg Boss 15 friend

MUMBAI :Bigg Boss 15 contestants Rajiv Adatia and Neha Bhasin are quite good friends. They share a good rapport and are close friends. They bonded well on the show and even have a connection through Shamita Shetty as Rajiv has been the brother-like figure for the Shetty sisters for a long time now and Neha Bhasin is a very close friend of Shamita.

Post the show, Rajiv and Neha have been captured hanging out together many times and the two are even active on social media sharing glimpses together.

The two hung out recently and shared cute and funny glimpses from the evening. Rajiv took to his social media and shared the glimpses.

One glimpse is a picture of the two captioned, “Late night coffees.”

The other glimpse is a hilarious video where the two can be seen in a fun banter. We can see how they complement each other and can have a great time together. They are all smiles and laughter as they share the glimpse.

Rajiv keeps being seen here and there from time to time. He even has his own channel where he keeps sharing various events from his life and people love to watch him. He is quite the talker and the way he does things, makes people laugh. That is one of the biggest reasons why people love him so much.

Neha Bhasin (born 18 November 1982) is an Indian singer and songwriter. She is known for her playback work in Bollywood, Tollywood, Kollywood and independent songs in the genre of Indian pop and punjabi folk music. She had entered Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card but was eliminated quite soon too.

