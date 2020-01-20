Rajiv gets injured : Yeh Hai Chahatein 20th January 2020 Written Update

MUMBAI: Yuvraj goes missing relatives taunt Presha that Yuvraj left her. She tells them maybe he is in some problem. and goes look for him she ask hotel people to allow her to check CCTV cameras they say sorry we can't do that she scolds them they give her 3hrs CCTV photage, she see photage were Yuvraj tells someone that Saransh is his son, She is worried Yuvraj will be in danger she must go to golden tekadi. she leaves, Rudraksh tells everyone that 3 things are very important in his life Music, hid brother and audience, Rudraksha fan request him to song. GPS and Vasudhan come to Presha’s room to see her she is not there they ask manager he shows them Photage they pray for her safety. Presha is calling Yuvraj she is worried that why he didn’t tell her that he knows who Is Saransh’s father. Rajivi is running to safe his life. Rudraksh sings songs Apne karam ke kar adae. Rajivi hides from Yuvraj but gets caught, there is no choice it is dead-end , Yuvraj gets furious because Rajivi jumps to other side of wall. But again he finds him and hits him Rajivi screams loudly Rudrks name. Rudraksh stops singing everyone is worried. Yuvraj drives car over his legs his injured badly. Balraj is angry Rudraksh wants to call Rajiv but Balraj stops him tells him that he is fine he says no I have feeling that something is wrong I need to fix this.

Yuvraj tells Rajivi that he will kill he tells him that he will not tell anyone about this but stop this he says I will pay you 10 crores but give me saransh I will not utter single word to anyone. Yuvraj says its too late you , Police wll see your dead body he begs him not to kill him. Yuvraj says your time is over and drives car over him . Rudraksh can feel that his brother is in pain so Balraj’s ok I will call him and check if he is fine or not. Rudra ask him if he send Rajiv to golden tekadi. Balraj manages to convince Rudraksha to continue his concert. On other hand Rajiv gets injured badly.