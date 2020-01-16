News

Rajiv Kumar bags &TV’s Laal Ishq

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
16 Jan 2020 12:40 PM

MUMBAI: Everyday our news desk opens to a fresh set of news which not only informs its readers but also surprises with the piece of news from the entertainment industry. And staying true to our promise, we are back again with yet another interesting update from the Television world. 

We’ve been at the forefront in reporting updates on &TV’s Laal Ishq. Recently we reported about Kunal Bakshi bagging the show. Now, the latest update is that actor Rajiv Kumar will be seen in yet another spine-chilling episode of &TV’s Laal Ishq which will be produced by Hemant Prabhu’s production house.

According to our sources, the episode will revolve around an Angadia (curriers) which will be trapped by evil powers and will be asked to work according to them for their evil interests. 

We contacted Rajiv and he confirmed the buzz with TellyChakkar. Rajiv was last seen in Star Plus’ Ek Bhram Sarvagunna Sammpan. 

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Rajiv Kumar, &TV, Laal Ishq, Star Plus, Ek Bhram Sarvagunna Sammpan, Kunal Bakshi, Hemant Prabhu production, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Launch of Damaged starring Hina Khan and Adhyayan...

Launch of Damaged starring Hina Khan and Adhyayan Suman
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days