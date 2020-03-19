Rajiv Nigam roped in for Colors’ NEW SHOW

MUMBAI: Everyday our news desk opens to a fresh set of news which not only informs its readers but also surprises with a piece of news from the entertainment industry. And staying true to our promise, we are back again with yet another interesting update from the Television world.

TellyChakkar.com has exclusively learnt about an upcoming show on Colors TV to be produced by an ace production house. According to our sources, the show is tentatively titled Chulbuli Chachi which will be a comedy show.

A highly placed source related to the project has informed us that actor Rajiv Nigam of Har Shaakh Par Ullu Baitha Hai fame will be seen in the project and will have a prominent role to play.

Apart from this project, Colors is also gearing up for a few new projects like Ishq Mein Marjaawan and apparently a new show by Balaji.

Prior to this, the channel has attempted shows like Bhag Bakul Bhag and Belan Wali Bahu in the comedy genre. It will be interesting to see if Chulbuli Chachi will be able to tickle the funny bones of the audience or not.

Are you excited for the project? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.