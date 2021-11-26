Rajjat Tokas gets HOSPITALIZED; thanks wife for being with him during these challenging times

MUMBAI : Popular television actor, Rajat Tokas is known for his roles in historical dramas, including the portrayal of Prithviraj Chauhan in Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, Emperor Akbar in Jodha Akbar, and Chandragupta Maurya in Chandra Nandini. No doubt, the actor has become a household name across India, as he is one of those actors of the television industry who have managed to hold their ground against their female counterparts in various TV shows.

Talking about his personal life, Rajjat Tokas tied the knot with his girlfriend, Shrishti Nayyar, on January 30, 2015.

Few days back, Rajjat shared a picture on his Instagram account about being unwell though he did not mention more details. And now the actor thanked his wife for taking care of him on being unwell.

He wrote, “Thanks to my beautiful wife for going beyond her way, to not only help me recover, regain my strength, take care of me, be up all night so that I am okay since last week, being my reason - a beacon of hope to be able to sit, stand and pass through these challenging times. I love her for a reason, and it is also observed by my close ones that I am blessed to have her in my life, as the most beautiful, loving, caring supportive wife, one could dream of. And it’s true. I am proud and forever in debt to her for gracing me with her angelic self and selecting me as her man. I love you, baby. Thank you for everything, always. Will surely make up for it. Now, I only wish to get well soon. And be back on track. Thank you all for your blessings, really helping me get better every passing day.”