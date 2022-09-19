Rajjo: SAD! Rajjo loses her mother again

MUMBAI :Star Plus' Rajjo is doing quite well and winning the hearts of viewers. Rajjo, an aspiring athlete from Uttarakhand, goes through many challenges in the programme. Manorama, Rajjo's mother, has a troubled past and is opposed to Rajjo being an athlete. The show is about how Rajjo responds to the past and fulfills her aspirations in the present after being split up from her mother in the Kedarnath flood, and her chance meeting with Arjun.

In the latest episode we see that Rajjo is asking Arjun if her mother was there. Arjun is silent and Rajjo then makes him swear on her, which makes him tell Rajjo that her mother has been found.

Rajjo is shocked to hear this when Arjun tells her that she is downstairs. Rajjo rushes downstairs before completely listening to what Arjun has to say.

Downstairs, we see Manorama sitting in the car and Jaya and Pushkar taking her away. Rajjo is running towards the car and Arjun is running behind her to stop her.

We see the car is not starting at first to which Jaya says that it is a sign that we should leave Manorama with Rajjo. Pushkar gets angry and says that if it would have been so easy to leave, he would have left Jaya. He then asks her to stay quiet and asks the driver to start the car.

As Rajjo gets closer, the car starts and they all leave. Rajjo sees this and is now running behind the car with Arjun running behind Rajjo to stop her.

Rajjo is screaming asking the car to stop but the car keeps moving and Manorama doesn’t see Rajjo running behind them

The plot is getting more interesting with Manorama being taken away from Rajjo. The audience can’t wait to see what happens next.

