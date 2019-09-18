Rajkummar Rao breaks down during Made In China trailer launch

MUMBAI: Made In China is one of the much-awaited films. It features Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy in lead roles. The makers finally released the trailer. During the trailer launch, Rajkummar became a bit emotional.

During media interactions, Rajkummar broke down in front of the media persons after remembering his father who recently passed away.

While speakingg about his father, Rajkummar revealed that the producers of the film were kind enough to help his dad watch the trailer before he passed away. While talking about the last few days before his father died, the actor got emotional and choked. Rajkummar's father Satyapal Yadav passed away on 5 September, at the age of 60. As per reports, he had been admitted to a hospital for the last 17 days before breathing his last. He was undergoing treatment in Medanta hospital in Gurugram. As per ANI, his cremation took place on 6 September at 10 am. Satyapal Yadav was a government employee and worked in the revenue department.