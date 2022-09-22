Rajniesh Duggall goes extra mile to get into the skin of Rajeev’s character for Zee TV’s Sanjog

Zee TV along with Rashmi Sharma Telefilms recently launched its latest fiction offering - Sanjog and has been receiving positive reactions from the audience. The mature family drama that showcases the intricacies of the relationship between two very different mothers - Amrita and Gauri, and their respective daughters, recently took a leap where the viewers are now in for a rollercoaster of emotions.



While all the actors work hard and put in a lot of effort for the show, it looks like our beloved Rajniesh Duggall a.k.a Rajeev is going the extra mile to get into the skin of the character. Rajniesh believes that he is very different from what he has to portray on-screen and thus, he is reading books to give an interesting edge to his character.



Rajniesh Duggal said, “When I was offered Sanjog, I decided to dwell deep into understanding the character of Rajeev as he is very different from what I am. While some actors prefer watching movies and videos to get into their character and learn some something new, I started reading books like ‘The Fountainhead’ by Ayn Rand’ and ‘Raavan: Enemy of Aryavarta’ by Amish Tripathi’. In the book ‘The Fountainhead’, the leading character is very stubborn, strong-headed and goes against the norms, which helps me to portray my character and inculcate the nuances from him. On the other hand, some of the characters of the book ‘Raavan: Enemy of Aryavarta’ are very interesting, be it Rudra or Raavan both have a stint of Rajeev in them, and it helps me to portray the grey shade of my character. I feel it is an amazing mix of the personality. Thus, I hope my audience is loving my performance and will continue to shower their love on the show and my character altogether.”



While Rajniesh’s dedication to his character will surprise everyone, watch the upcoming episodes of Sanjog where Gauri and Amrita have experienced motherhood, and swapping the children has changed the whole plot of the show.



To witness this wonderful journey of two mothers trying to navigate the complexities of parenting, tune into Sanjog, every Monday to Friday at 10 pm, only on Zee TV