Rajniesh Duggall tried his best for the hook steps of 'Munni Badnaam Hui'

'Sanjog' actor Rajniesh Duggall said that he gave his best while performing on the track 'Munni Badnaam Hui' picturised on Malaika Arora from the 2010 Salman Khan-starrer 'Dabangg'. Though he agreed that despite all his efforts, he couldn't match up to Malaika Arora.

MUMBAI : 'Sanjog' actor Rajniesh Duggall said that he gave his best while performing on the track 'Munni Badnaam Hui' picturised on Malaika Arora from the 2010 Salman Khan-starrer 'Dabangg'. Though he agreed that despite all his efforts, he couldn't match up to Malaika Arora.

He said: "I danced to 'Munni Badnaam Hui' and I must say, I did not practice at all. I did an impromptu gig and while I know that I can never match Malaika Arora's moves, I gave it my best. The performance was really fun and everyone on set had a gala time. I hope the viewers like it as well."

The 42-year-old model and actor became popular with his debut project in Bollywood which was a horror thriller titled '1920'. Later on, he also did movies such as 'Ek Paheli Leela' and 'Beiimaan Love'.

Rajniesh, who is currently seen playing the role of Rajeev in the show 'Sanjog' gave a dance performance during the 'Naach, Gaana, Hungama' episode of Zee Rishtey Awards. He was excited to show his dancing talent and perform on one of his favourite tracks.

"When I was asked to be a part of this exciting episode in the run-up to Zee Rishtey Awards, I said yes in a fraction of a second. In fact, I didn't even bother to ask them what I had to do. I just had a lot of fun and enjoyed it to the fullest," he added.

Apart from him other TV celebs like 'Bhagya Lakshmi''s Rohit Suchanti and Aman Gandhi, 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan's female lead Neeharika Roy, 'Kundali Bhagya' actor Anjum Fakih and others also showed their dance moves and different acts as part of the special episode.

'Zee Rishtey Awards' airs on Zee TV.

SOURCE IANS 

