Rajniesh Duggall tried his best for the hook steps of 'Munni Badnaam Hui'

'Sanjog' actor Rajniesh Duggall said that he gave his best while performing on the track 'Munni Badnaam Hui' picturised on Malaika Arora from the 2010 Salman Khan-starrer 'Dabangg'. Though he agreed that despite all his efforts, he couldn't match up to Malaika Arora.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/02/2022 - 12:15
Rajniesh Duggall tried his best for the hook steps of 'Munni Badnaam Hui'

MUMBAI: 'Sanjog' actor Rajniesh Duggall said that he gave his best while performing on the track 'Munni Badnaam Hui' picturised on Malaika Arora from the 2010 Salman Khan-starrer 'Dabangg'. Though he agreed that despite all his efforts, he couldn't match up to Malaika Arora.

He said: "I danced to 'Munni Badnaam Hui' and I must say, I did not practice at all. I did an impromptu gig and while I know that I can never match Malaika Arora's moves, I gave it my best. The performance was really fun and everyone on set had a gala time. I hope the viewers like it as well."

The 42-year-old model and actor became popular with his debut project in Bollywood which was a horror thriller titled '1920'. Later on, he also did movies such as 'Ek Paheli Leela' and 'Beiimaan Love'.

Rajniesh, who is currently seen playing the role of Rajeev in the show 'Sanjog' gave a dance performance during the 'Naach, Gaana, Hungama' episode of Zee Rishtey Awards. He was excited to show his dancing talent and perform on one of his favourite tracks.

"When I was asked to be a part of this exciting episode in the run-up to Zee Rishtey Awards, I said yes in a fraction of a second. In fact, I didn't even bother to ask them what I had to do. I just had a lot of fun and enjoyed it to the fullest," he added.

Apart from him other TV celebs like 'Bhagya Lakshmi''s Rohit Suchanti and Aman Gandhi, 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan's female lead Neeharika Roy, 'Kundali Bhagya' actor Anjum Fakih and others also showed their dance moves and different acts as part of the special episode.

'Zee Rishtey Awards' airs on Zee TV.

SOURCE: IANS

sanjog Rajniesh Duggall Salman Khan Malaika Arora Munni Badnaam Hui Dabangg Ek Paheli Leela Beiimaan Love Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/02/2022 - 12:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'
MUMBAI : Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has tagged her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and actor Hrithik Roshan, with...
12-hour shifts leave TV soap actors with no personal life: Pratiksha Rai
MUMBAI : After playing important characters in 'Udann' and 'Pavitra Bhagya', Pratiksha Rai is now seen as the...
Abhishek Banerjee on 'Nazarandaaz' and 'Rana Naidu': It's such an exciting time
MUMBAI :It is an exciting time for actor Abhishek Banerjee, who has a flood of back-to-back releases such as 'Bhediya...
Pavail Gulati shares his experience working with Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna
MUMBAI : Actor Pavail Gulati, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Goodbye' starring Amitabh...
Explosive! Times when TV celebs like Fahmaan Khan, Neil Bhatt and many others didn't hold back their words when slamming toxic fans
MUMBAI: While celebrities get love and adulation from all corners of the world, they are also subjected to trolling,...
Bahut Pyaar Karte Hai: Curious! Indu and Ritesh put their points forward, Decision pending
MUMBAI: Star Bharat is turning into one of the top destinations for captivating and compelling content. Their new...
RECENT STORIES
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'