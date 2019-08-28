Rajshri blesses Abeer and Mishti's love in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is high on drama. Kunal and Kuhu are married now and are facing a lot of problems in their marital life.



Meanwhile, Abeer and Mishti are enjoying their love.



In the upcoming episode, Mishti and Abeer’s love is flourishing at a fast pace, and everything is going well.



Mishti teases Abeer by telling him that she has a boyfriend, and Abeer is miffed to hear this. Thus, he goes to meet Mishti.



Mishiti kisses Abeer, but just then, Rajshri makes an entry.



Even though she doesn’t see anything, she understands that something is cooking between Abeer and Mishti.



Rajshri knows that Abeer loves Mishti, as he has confessed it, but she is not sure whether Mishti also has feelings for him.



However, she blesses both of them and prays that they both get the best life partners.



It will be interesting to see how Meenakshi reacts to this relationship.