News

Rajshri blesses Abeer and Mishti's love in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Aug 2019 04:08 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is high on drama. Kunal and Kuhu are married now and are facing a lot of problems in their marital life.

Meanwhile, Abeer and Mishti are enjoying their love.

In the upcoming episode, Mishti and Abeer’s love is flourishing at a fast pace, and everything is going well.

Mishti teases Abeer by telling him that she has a boyfriend, and Abeer is miffed to hear this. Thus, he goes to meet Mishti.

Mishiti kisses Abeer, but just then, Rajshri makes an entry.

Even though she doesn’t see anything, she understands that something is cooking between Abeer and Mishti.

Rajshri knows that Abeer loves Mishti, as he has confessed it, but she is not sure whether Mishti also has feelings for him.

However, she blesses both of them and prays that they both get the best life partners.

It will be interesting to see how Meenakshi reacts to this relationship.

Tags > Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Star Plus, Rajan Shahi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Storyline, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Track, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Kartik, Naira, Samarth, Gayu, Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shaminn
Shaminn
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal
Harshad Arora
Harshad Arora
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Shubhangi Atre
Shubhangi Atre
Rana Daggubati
Rana Daggubati
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra
Varunn Jain
Varunn Jain

past seven days