Rajshri Productions recreate the iconic song – Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Man Jao !

MUMBAI: Veteran Indian film Production House - Rajshri Productions (P) Ltd is back on the small screen! Their upcoming project on Star Plus, Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! is all set to cater to a unique target audience on television, grandparents. The concept and novelty behind a special show that celebrates the elderly came to Rajshri Productions from its own legacy. Soorajji and his elder son, Devaansh, have dedicated this unique show to Devaansh’s grandfather, the late Rajkumar Barjatya. Furthermore, the show’s content shall depict interesting anecdotes from the inputs of Late Shri Rajkumar Barjatya which has been creatively included in the narrative of the show. Interestingly, the maker of the show, Rajshri Production has decided to recreate the classic song- ‘Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Man Jao’ in their upcoming fiction offering on Star Plus.

While the original song featured in the 1961 classic film ‘Gharana’ and was sung by the melodious singer Asha Bhosale, Rajshri Production has decided to recreate the track- ‘Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Man Jao’ where Akanksha Sharma, the playback singer from Rustom, Beimaan Love, Traffic & many more, have been roped in to lend the voice to the track.

Sharing their experience, the makers of the show said, “It's always difficult to recreate hit songs. One might think that recreation is the easiest thing to do but recreating a song actually means double the responsibility. You can't distort the essence of the original song. Hence, keeping these thoughts in mind, we recreated the song. We hope that people enjoy the mood, vide and the emotions behind the song.”

The show will feature a stellar star-cast with veteran actors such as Mohan Joshi, Seema Biswas along with Sheen Das & Anagha Bhosale in the lead.

