Rajshri Rani’s husband Gaurav Mukesh to enter Zee TV’s Hamari Wali Good News

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Hamari Wali Good News which got launched sometime back will soon witness a new entry.

The show produced by Bodhi Tree Multimedia starring Juhi Parmar, Shakti Anand, Srishti Jain and Raghav Tiwari in the lead roles, will see actor Gaurav Mukesh making his way in the show.

According to our sources, Gaurav, who got married to Rajshri Rani recently, has bagged the serial. We hear that Gaurav will depict a negative role in the show.

Gaurav Mukesh is known for his stint in Suhani Si Ek Ladki and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

We could not get through Gaurav for a comment.

Hamari Wali Good News narrates a beautiful relationship shared by mother-in-law Renuka and her daughter-in-law Navya played by Juhi Parmar and Srishti Jain respectively. However, their world turns upside down when the daughter-in-law gets to know that she cannot conceive a child and then the mother-in-law, Renuka, decides to bring "Good News" in the family herself along with her husband Mukund Tiwari and give the child to their Bahu and Son who cannot become parents.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!