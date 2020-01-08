Rajshri’s Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao to take Sanjivani 2’s timeslot on Star Plus

MUMBAI: Rajshri Productions is all set to roll out a new show titled Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao on Star Plus. The promo of the show has already hit the TV screens.

The story will be focused on Dadi Dada and theirs two granddaughters. It features Piyaa Albela fame Sheen Dass and newbie Aangha Bhonsle in roles of granddaughters while character of grandmother is portrayed by National Award-winning actress Seema Biswas and talented actor Mohan Joshi is in the role of grandfather.

TellyChakkar has learnt that Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao will go on air from 27 January taking away the timeslot of Sanjivani 2 i.e. 7.30pm.

So does that mean Sanjivani 2 is shutting down?

Well, we hear that Sanjivani 2 will be shifted to another timeslot and will not be pulled off.

Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao will star Abhishek Singh Pathania and Ankit Raizada in the male lead roles. Sheen will be seen opposite Abhishek while Anagha is paired with Ankit.

We buzzed Sanjivani 2 actress Surbhi Chandna but she remained unaware about the entire development.

