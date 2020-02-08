Raju Shrestha and Monal Jagtani bag Star Plus’ Nazar 2

MUMBAI: Gul Khan is set to roll the second season of its popular supernatural show Nazar and TellyChakkar has been on forefront reporting exclusively about the show and its star cast.

We broke the news about Tara from Satara fame Sheezan Mohammad has bagged Star Plus’ Nazar 2 as the main lead opposite Gathbandhan fame Shruti Sharma (Read Here: Sheezan Mohammad to play the lead in Nazar 2).

Now, we hear that actor Raju Shrestha, who was last seen in Meri Hanikarak Biwi and Splitsvilla 11 fame Monal Jagtani, has been roped in for the show.

According to our sources, Raju will play a negative role who is female protagonist Shruti’s uncle while Monal will be part of Sheezan’s family in the show.

We could not get through both the actors a comment.

We’ve also informed our readers about Antara Biswas aka Monalisa and Sumit Kaul being considered to continue in Nazar 2.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.