Rakesh Roshan divulges how son Hrithik got into films

Veteran actor and director Rakesh Roshan reveals how his son and Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan entered the entertainment industry and decided to work with his father for understanding the craft and knowing the struggle of an actor to establish himself.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/26/2023 - 12:30
Rakesh Roshan

MUMBAI: Veteran actor and director Rakesh Roshan reveals how his son and Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan entered the entertainment industry and decided to work with his father for understanding the craft and knowing the struggle of an actor to establish himself.

He said: "When Hrithik was in college, he had two options: either he pursues further studies overseas or he assists me in making movies. The decision was left entirely up to him, and he ultimately chose to work as my assistant in movies."

"My intention was for him to experience the same hardships that I faced during my own struggling days and learn from it," added the 73-year-old actor. Rakesh, who appeared in films such as 'Khubsoorat', 'Khatta Meetha', and many more is known for his directorial projects including 'Khudgarz', 'Khoon Bhari Maang', 'Karan Arjun', 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' among others, graced the singing reality show 'Indian Idol 13' as a celebrity guest.

After listening to the performances by the contestants, he praised Bidipta Chakraborty for her rendition of the romantic tracks, 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai' and 'Tanhai Tanhai' and said: "Bidipta, you sang two of my favourite songs; your voice also reflects the era of the 90's. There will be a day where you will act and sing as well!"

'Indian Idol 13' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

SOURCE: IANS

Rakesh Roshan Hrithik Roshan Khudgarz Khoon Bhari Maang Khubsoorat Khatta Meetha Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/26/2023 - 12:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Actor Jatin Singh Jamwal Opens up About Playing 'Tarun's Character in 'Chashni ' Says , 'My friends and family members says , "We can't Belive Tu Itna Zyada Harami type Role Play Kar Skta hai ".
MUMBAI :Actor Jatin Singh Jamwal who has recently join the new show of star plus ' Chashni ' opens up about his...
Anupamaa: New twist! It’s going to be Anuj vs Anupama
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Must Watch! Angad pulls Sahiba close, Sahiba and Angad get closer
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Manveer takes away the jewellery from Sahiba with THIS fear
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
When Raj Babbar had a hard time picking dance steps for a 'Hum Paanch' sequence
MUMBAI: Veteran actor and politician Raj Babbar recalled working in the multi-starrer film 'Hum Paanch' in 1980 with...
Recent Stories
Showing lockdown-Partition similarities 'deeply personal
Anubhav Sinha: Showing lockdown-Partition similarities 'deeply personal'

Latest Video

Related Stories
Tu Itna Zyada Harami type Role Play Kar Skta hai
Actor Jatin Singh Jamwal Opens up About Playing 'Tarun's Character in 'Chashni ' Says , 'My friends and family members says , "We can't Belive Tu Itna Zyada Harami type Role Play Kar Skta hai ".
Raj Babbar
When Raj Babbar had a hard time picking dance steps for a 'Hum Paanch' sequence
Namik Paul
“As an actor, I feel it is a great opportunity to play a double role”, mentioned Lag Ja Gale’s Namik Paul
Vivian Dsena
What! Sirf Tum Actor Vivian Dsena has a 2-month-old daughter with his longtime mystery partner? Details Inside
Shakti Anand
Shakti Anand: 'It's never easy to play a character played by someone else'
Juhi Babbar
Juhi Babbar calls herself biggest 'fan' of her father