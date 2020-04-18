Rakhi Sawant and her husband are staying separately

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is in Mumbai, while her husband Ritesh is in the US. The former has a new house in Lokhandwala Complex.

The actress told a media portal, 'I told him kya jamaai raja banke rahoge kya. I have a few places in Mumbai but I wanted to stay in a place provided by my husband Ritesh. I love staying in this new house.'

So where's Ritesh? 'Ritesh is in the US. I had come to India for few days for some work. Before that got over, Modiji announced the lockdown. So I am stranded out here and Ritesh is not with me currently.'

Credits: SpotboyE