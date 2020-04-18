News

Rakhi Sawant and her husband are staying separately

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Apr 2020 07:04 PM

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is in Mumbai, while her husband Ritesh is in the US. The former has a new house in Lokhandwala Complex.

The actress told a media portal, 'I told him kya jamaai raja banke rahoge kya. I have a few places in Mumbai but I wanted to stay in a place provided by my husband Ritesh. I love staying in this new house.'

So where's Ritesh? 'Ritesh is in the US. I had come to India for few days for some work. Before that got over, Modiji announced the lockdown. So I am stranded out here and Ritesh is not with me currently.'

Credits: SpotboyE

 

 

Tags Rakhi Sawant Lokhandwala Modiji Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Rituparna Sengupta helping people in...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here