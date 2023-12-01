Rakhi Sawant changes her name post getting married to boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani

MUMBAI : One of the most well-known actresses in the entertainment industry is Rakhi Sawant. She is one of the most well-known and controversial stars who has frequently been making headlines, most recently, for her marriage with boyfriend Adil Khan. The couple recently had a secret court wedding, and later, photos of them signing their marriage certificate did the rounds on the internet.

The picture of the couple was released online yesterday, and we could see Rakhi in bridal wear along with Adil Khan, who wore a simple jeans and shirt. The two of them could be seen holding on to a marriage certificate. Now according to reports, along with getting married, the actress has seemingly decided to change her name as well. A picture of their marriage certificate was released online, and it showed that Rakhi’s new name is now Rakhi Sawant Fatima.

Later, Adil claimed that it was fake, but hours later, Rakhi opened about the same. The reality TV star has confirmed that she is definitely a married woman. She said that she had the receipts, including a marriage certificate to prove the same. And as per her marriage certificate, she is now Rakhi Sawant Fatima. Take a look at her marriage certificate:

According to Muslim customs, a ‘Nikahnama’ can be signed if the couple follows the Muslim marriage law, wherein the name change is required.

