Rakhi Sawant claims Adil Khan Durrani has cheated on her, says, “a lot is happening between us that I don't want to reveal now”

The actress has shown proof that she and her beau Adil got married 7 months ago. 
MUMBAI :Rakhi Sawant is one of the most popular faces in the entertainment world. After many controversies, the dancer/actress/item girl has one more drama in her life. The actress has shown proof that she and her beau Adil got married 7 months ago. She added, “I don't know why he's hiding our marriage. I told him this morning that this further and not far; it's time I declare our marriage. Is he scared of his parents? Or is he doing this because he has married a Hindu girl?”

When speaking to a news portal about what if people don’t believe her anymore she said, “I don't care if that happens. And I am giving you a lot of proof this time. Instead of doubting me, why doesn't the media get up from their chairs and go and check in court if Adil and I got married or not? How difficult is that?”

Rakhi however adds that things aren’t smooth sailing for the couple and she hinted, “We are husband and wife and still staying together. But a lot is happening between us that I don't want to reveal now. I shall open the cards when the time is right. I want to remain married to Adil and I am sure about that. I have seen a few things that make me feel that a lot has happened.”

When asked where she got that idea from she added, “I have seen them on Adil's phone. It's now on my phone too. I saw it in person as well." When asked if he has cheated on her she added, "I am not saying anything more than this at present now.”

Credit- TOI

