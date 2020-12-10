Rakhi Sawant decides to reveal her husband's identity in Bigg Boss 14 

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is the queen of controversies. She has never been free of controversies and now she has entered one of the most controversial shows, Bigg Boss 14. Well, she is trying her best to enter her fans with her antics in the Bigg Boss house.

Meanwhile, Rakhi also kept buzzing in the news for her wedding with UK based businessman. Rakhi has yet not revealed the identity of her husband. While her fans know that his name is Ritesh, nobody knows how he looks or hasn't even witnessed his existence till date.

Also Read: Makers of CID coming up with another cop-drama for Dangal TV featuring Syed Zafar Ali

However, the Main Hoon Na actress feels that it's high time her husband's identity must be revealed.

In a recent interview, she stated that she got married under very difficult circumstances and hence, she did not reveal much about her husband.

However now, it seems she has persuasively threatened her husband to come out in open. She was quoted saying, "I know it’s high time and people, especially my fans, want to see him. They have been demanding it since I got married and as I am entering the Bigg Boss House, I want him to introduce himself to everyone. In fact, maine usse dhamki bhi di hai, ki ab usse sabke saamne aana hi hoga. What if Salman Sir asks to meet my husband?”.

Rakhi Sawant further added, "I got married under very difficult circumstances and we could not announce it. It was a love-cum-arranged marriage and he is a UK based businessman. I am soon going to reveal all other details to the public. It’s just a matter of time. Jaldi hi doodh ka doodh aur pani ka pani ho jayega.”.

Well, we are waiting for that day to arrive.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Also Read: Kanwar Dhillon to play one of the leads in Sphere Origins’ next?

Credit: SpotboyE