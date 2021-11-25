Rakhi Sawant gears up to introduce her mystery man as she enters COLORS' 'BIGG BOSS' with Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee as wild card entries this season!

MUMBAI: This spectacular season of COLORS' 'BIGG BOSS' has introduced many eyebrow-raising 'Wild Card' entries, but the upcoming one will be the baap of all twists. The house is opening its doors to three former 'BIGG BOSS' contestants Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rakhi Sawant who will make a spectacular comeback on the show as 'Wild Card' entries. Rashami and Devoleena have been fierce competitors of this show in the past seasons but couldn't bag the title. This time, they are coming to win this game by hook or by crook.

On the other hand, B-Town's ultimate entertainment queen Rakhi Sawant has been a consistent part of this show. But this time, she is back with a deeper hunger to win this title. However, she will not be alone but will be accompanied by a mystery man who is none other than her husband! The actress has firmly kept his identity a secret till now. She has decided to introduce him on TV for the first time only on 'BIGG BOSS'! Rashami, Devoleena and Rakhi have opened up about their return on this show with some blistering remarks.

Rashami shares her thought about her re-entry, "BIGG BOSS has been an extraordinary journey of my life, and I am lucky to live this phase once again. This year I will go in with a lot more confidence and preparedness, and I will make the best of it. I've learnt many important lessons from my previous journey, and I don't intend to repeat the same mistakes. Only people with a strong mind survive this game, and I am determined to win 'BIGG BOSS' this time like never before! Anyone who plans on standing on my way better watch out!"

Devoleena comments on her comeback, "I can already feel my adrenaline shooting up as I make a return to the house as a contestant once again. This season is extra special as various challenges have come the contestants' way, and I am ready to face them. BIGG BOSS has given me great opportunities, and this time I am determined to win the game. No matter what comes my way, I'll be coming out with full guns blazing this time. Let the battle begin!"

Rakhi talks about her return on 'BIGG BOSS' with her husband, "BIGG BOSS is the ultimate battlefield of entertainment, and I am the ultimate fighter! My relationship with 'BIGG BOSS' is meant to be, and nobody can keep me away from this show. Main aa gayi hoon, ab baazi paltegi! My message to all the contestants is this: playtime is over! Rakhi Sawant is coming to take over this show with her special someone. Whoever tries to challenge either one of us will face my wrath! 'BIGG BOSS', here I come!"

