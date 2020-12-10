Rakhi Sawant opens up about her FUTILE financial status and bankruptcy

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant recently entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a challenger. She is entertaining all with her antics inside the controversial house. This is for the second time that Rakhi has made it to the Bigg Boss house.

When asked why? The Main Hoon Na star recently revealed that she has gone bankrupt and needs money. In a recent interview, Rakhi opened up on being cheated by someone and now she is in the need of money.

She was quoted saying, "Frankly speaking I am in need of money and I need a second chance to come to Bollywood again. I want to win the trophy and I always wanted to win a show, but it has never happened in my career. This time I want to win Bigg Boss 14. The prize money of Bigg Boss is very huge Rs 50 lakh and I want to win the cash prize as I want money.".

Also Read: Makers of CID coming up with another cop-drama for Dangal TV featuring Syed Zafar Ali

Citing the reason behind her bankruptcy, Rakhi revealed that she was cheated by someone who took all her money and properties. She stated, "People must be thinking why I am suddenly in need of money and I want to tell everyone that in my personal life I’ve been cheated by someone. I can’t get my money back as the person who cheated me has died, so I am helpless. That person took all my money, properties and everything has died. Now, I am in need of money that’s why I accepted the offer of doing this show. I want to win the trophy, I know it is not going to be easy. There will be hardcore competition.".

In the interview, she even expressed being depressed but chose not to end her life. She admitted of taking many wrong steps that led to her depression.

Earlier, she spoke about her marriage with Ritesh and stated that it is high time his identity is revealed.

Also Read: Kanwar Dhillon to play one of the leads in Sphere Origins’ next?

Credit: SpotboyE