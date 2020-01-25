Rakhi Sawant plans to return to BOLLYWOOD!

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant has time and again impressed her followers with her social media posts. While some find her posts hilarious, some of her followers on social media find it ridiculous. While some netizens find Rakhi to be naive, others do not think alike.

Love her or hate her, you cannot ignore Rakhi!

The internet had people in shock adn utter surprise when Rakhi revealed that she has got married in a private ceremony to a businessman and she is now settled abroad. There were various other posts of her claiming how rich her husband is and that she is loving her time there. Among the many conversations, she also had a banter with Deepak Kalal, on social media. And once again, Rakhi's followers are in for some entertainement as Rakhi has taken to socail media to post a video wherein she is in a bath tub and is saying that she is in UK and that the queen of London is her fan and that she was recently in Mumbai for her mother's operation. Now that she is back to UK, she misses Mumbai.

She also mentioned that all the A Lister Bollywood celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salmna Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan and many others are missing her terribly and that they want to see her back in Bollywood. She has hence deicded to be back to Bollywood.