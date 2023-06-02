Rakhi Sawant reveals she was hit by her husband Adil; talks about how he ran away with her money and jewelry and came home with love bites on his body when her mother passed away

Rakhi Sawant’s marriage has come to an end as she has come out in public and as revealed how her husband Adil has cheated on her and how to hurt she is now she would be going to court and will be fighting for her rights. She also revealed Adil's girlfriend and their phone calls.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 02/06/2023 - 20:32
Rakhi Sawant reveals she was hit by her husband Adil; talks about how he ran away with her money and jewelry and came home with

MUMBAI : Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house where she won the hearts of the audience.

She entered BB15 as a wild card contestant and became a finalist in the show. But just a few days before the finale, she was eliminated, which upset her a lot.

We have seen how the actress often broke down in front of the media while remembering Ritesh, her ex-husband, saying how much she loved him and also about how hurt she was.

But now, the actress has moved on and is in a happier space because she has found the love of her life and has found love again in Adil.

The actress made headlines recently, as Adil and she got married and she converted her religion to Islam, but is happy in her marriage.

Unfortunately, she lost her mother recently and was seen sharing her feelings with her fans.

These days she is making headlines for her broken marriage with Adil as now she has come out in open and said that he is cheating on her and that she would be going to court.

In a recent media interaction, Rakhi said how Adil hit her when she was praying namaz and she said who hits her while praying.

ALSO READ :  Shocking! Rakhi Sawant reveals how Adil got furious when another man touched her and said, “He needs to deal with it as I am an actor”

She also said that when her mother passed away for a day she was kept in the morgue and when she returned home she caught Adil cheating on her as he had all love bites on his body.

We did have a huge fight and hit each other, just imagine I lost my mother and then when I come home I see him my husband with love bites, was broken completely said, Rakhi.

The actress also said how Adil had run away with all her money and jewelry and now she would be going to court to fight for her rights.

She also said that he had told his sister that he would be using Rakhi for getting success in Bollywood and now once he got the fame he has left me.

I won’t leave and if god wants to leave he will be punished for this. Enough is enough now I will teach him a lesson.

Well, there is no doubt that Rakhi entertains the audience but at times behind that madness there is a lot of pain and sorrow.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Shocking! Rakhi Sawant reveals how Adil got furious when another man touched her and said, “He needs to deal with it as I am an actor”

Bigg Boss Salman Khan Voot Endemol Colors The Big Picture reality shows divorce Rakhi Sawant Ritesh TellyChakkar Adil Khan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 02/06/2023 - 20:32

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Bigg Boss 16: Ravi Dubey talks about Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Shiv Thakre and who he thinks will be the winner, “My best wishes to everyone in the house but Priyanka is my favorite because she is someone from our family”
MUMBAI :Ravi Dubey is one of the most popular actors in the entertainment world. After ruling the hearts of fans on...
Check out the controversies with the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
MUMBAI:Upcoming movie of Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is the current talk of the town,...
Rakhi Sawant reveals she was hit by her husband Adil; talks about how he ran away with her money and jewelry and came home with love bites on his body when her mother passed away
MUMBAI : Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed headlines...
Exclusive! Actor Krishan Bhargav to be seen in Aamir Khan’s production venture Pritam Pyare
MUMBAI:Aamir Khan is not just an actor but he also produces projects which stars other actors. The superstar has...
Exclusive! Anupamaa: Vanraj curses Toshu; Maya reveals her past
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Check out the controversies with the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Check out the controversies with the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Latest Video

Related Stories
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Ravi Dubey, talks about Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Shiv Thakre and who thinks will be the winner, “M
Exclusive! Bigg Boss 16: Ravi Dubey talks about Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Shiv Thakre and who he thinks will be the winner, “My best wishes to everyone in the house but Priyanka is my favorite because she is someone from our family”
Ram and Priya to bid their Final Goodbye to Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 tonight?
Ram and Priya to bid their Final Goodbye to Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 tonight?
Shesha aka Adaa Khan reveals the Different Bonds she shares with her Naagin 6 co-stars, check out
Shesha aka Adaa Khan reveals the Different Bonds she shares with her Naagin 6 co-stars, check out
Swati Sharma or Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Ishaani is majorly missing This co-star on set, check out
Swati Sharma or Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Ishaani is majorly missing This co-star on set, check out
Check out the Wedding looks of Hiba Nawab and Karanveer Mehra on Woh Toh Hai Albelaa?
Check out the Wedding looks of Hiba Nawab and Karanveer Mehra on Woh Toh Hai Albelaa?
Did Seerat Kapoor and Jyoti Gauba just hint at a Major Twist Planned for Cheeni’s wedding? Find out here
Did Seerat Kapoor and Jyoti Gauba just hint at a Major Twist Planned for Cheeni’s wedding? Find out here