Rakhi Sawant reveals she was hit by her husband Adil; talks about how he ran away with her money and jewelry and came home with love bites on his body when her mother passed away

Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house where she won the hearts of the audience.

She entered BB15 as a wild card contestant and became a finalist in the show. But just a few days before the finale, she was eliminated, which upset her a lot.

We have seen how the actress often broke down in front of the media while remembering Ritesh, her ex-husband, saying how much she loved him and also about how hurt she was.

But now, the actress has moved on and is in a happier space because she has found the love of her life and has found love again in Adil.

The actress made headlines recently, as Adil and she got married and she converted her religion to Islam, but is happy in her marriage.

Unfortunately, she lost her mother recently and was seen sharing her feelings with her fans.

These days she is making headlines for her broken marriage with Adil as now she has come out in open and said that he is cheating on her and that she would be going to court.

In a recent media interaction, Rakhi said how Adil hit her when she was praying namaz and she said who hits her while praying.

She also said that when her mother passed away for a day she was kept in the morgue and when she returned home she caught Adil cheating on her as he had all love bites on his body.

We did have a huge fight and hit each other, just imagine I lost my mother and then when I come home I see him my husband with love bites, was broken completely said, Rakhi.

The actress also said how Adil had run away with all her money and jewelry and now she would be going to court to fight for her rights.

She also said that he had told his sister that he would be using Rakhi for getting success in Bollywood and now once he got the fame he has left me.

I won’t leave and if god wants to leave he will be punished for this. Enough is enough now I will teach him a lesson.

Well, there is no doubt that Rakhi entertains the audience but at times behind that madness there is a lot of pain and sorrow.

