Rakhi Sawant reveals that she will be part of Bigg Boss 15, reveals that Rahul Vaidya didn’t trust her till the end of the show

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most popular names in the world of entertainment, and recently, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house, where she entered as the challenger and won the hearts of the audiences.

Post the show, she made headlines for her mother’s illness where many celebrities came forward and helped her finically.

The actress is quite active on her social media account and keeps sharing posts and updates fans about her whereabouts and upcoming projects.

These days, she often gets papped by the paparazzi, and she also entertains the media people in the best possible way.

Now in a recent interview, the actress said that she would be back in Bigg Bos 15 along with her husband Riteish, and she would also spend time with him in the Bigg Boss house and make her marriage work like how Rubina and Abhinav did.

She is like that would be the best option as she hasn’t got to spend time with him though she doesn’t consider him as her husband.

When she was asked about Rahul Vaidya she said that he didn’t trust her till the end of the show as he knew I would flip on Abhinav, and thus until the end he didn’t trust her.

Rakhi also said that once Rahul makes some of his friend, then it’s a lifetime commitment and that’s the best part about him.

Well, no doubt that Rakhi and Rahul had a good understanding in the Bigg Boss house and now the actress is all set to make a comeback in Bigg Boss 15.

